XFisher_org_v2_Candle_Alert indicator with background filling for overbought/oversold areas, as well as for the channel between them.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".





Fig. 1. XFisher_org_v2_Candle_Cloud_Alert indicator

