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XFisher_org_v2_Candle_Cloud_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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XFisher_org_v2_Candle_Alert indicator with background filling for overbought/oversold areas, as well as for the channel between them.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. XFisher_org_v2_Candle_Cloud_Alert indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22907
Exp_XFisher_org_v1 Expert Advisor based on XFisher_org_v1 oscillator signals.Contrarian trade MA
Working by iMA (Moving Average, MA) and OHLC of W1 timeframe
The Expert Advisor uses iMA (Moving Average, MA), iAO (Awesome Oscillator, AO) and custom Laguerre indicators.XFisher_org_v2_Candle_Alerts
XFisher_org_v2_Candle indicator provides alerts, sends email and push notifications at the incoming trading signals. Possible signal options