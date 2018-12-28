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Indicators

SignalTable_Sar_WPR_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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9356
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Published:
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\MQL5\Include\
GetFontName.mqh (5.18 KB) view
SignalTable_Sar_WPR_MA.mq5 (30.85 KB) view
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Real author:

Antonuk Oleg

An indicator that shows buy and sell signals of three indicators (iSAR, iWPR, and iMA) on nine timeframes with full settings

The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (to be copied to the terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Include).

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on June 10, 2008.

Fig.1. SignalTable_Sar_WPR_MA indicator

Fig.1. SignalTable_Sar_WPR_MA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22883

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