Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
SignalTable_Sar_WPR_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 9356
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Antonuk Oleg
An indicator that shows buy and sell signals of three indicators (iSAR, iWPR, and iMA) on nine timeframes with full settings
The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (to be copied to the terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Include).
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on June 10, 2008.
Fig.1. SignalTable_Sar_WPR_MA indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22883
Working with Stop pending orders. The EA uses indicator iATR (Average True Range, ATR)Precipice
Random entry. Random number generator entry.
Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of indicator RJTX_Matches_Smoothed, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert AdvisorExp_FineTuningMACandle
A trading system based on the signals of indicator FineTuningMACandle