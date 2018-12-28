A trading system based on the signals of indicator FineTuningMACandle. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in candle direction maintaining change of its color.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled FineTuningMACandle.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below.









Fig1. Sample deals on the chart

Testing results for 2017 on EURJPY H4:





Fig. 2. Testing results chart