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Exp_FineTuningMACandle - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4807
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\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (237.01 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
FineTuningMACandle.mq5 (17.92 KB) view
Exp_FineTuningMACandle.mq5 (12.71 KB) view
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A trading system based on the signals of indicator FineTuningMACandle. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in candle direction maintaining change of its color.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled FineTuningMACandle.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below.


Fig1. Sample deals on the chart

Fig1. Sample deals on the chart

Testing results for 2017 on EURJPY H4:

 Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22881

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