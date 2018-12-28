Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of indicator RJTX_Matches_Smoothed, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor. For this purpose, all input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

Parameters starting with the letter L are used for managing long positions Parameters starting with the letter S are used for managing short positions

input uint L_Magic= 777 ; input double L_MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT; input uint S_Magic= 555 ; input double S_MM= 0.1 ; input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT;

These two trading systems use different magic number and are absolutely independent on each other. Real financial markets are rarely symmetric. Absolutely different parameters of the same trading system are often needed for trading in the rising and falling market. To properly configure the EA, you should first test only one trading system and disable the second one.

input bool L_PosOpen= true ; input bool L_PosClose= true ;

After that perform the same for the second system.

For the EA to operate, the compiled RJTX_Matches_Smoothed.ex5 indicator file should be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.









Fig1. Sample deals on the chart with symmetrical settings.

Testing results for GBPJPY H4 over the year 2017:





Fig. 2. Testing results chart.













Figure 2. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings.