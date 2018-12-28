Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Duplex - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5126
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of indicator RJTX_Matches_Smoothed, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor. For this purpose, all input parameters can be divided into two large groups:
- Parameters starting with the letter L are used for managing long positions
- Parameters starting with the letter S are used for managing short positions
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| EA's input parameters for long positions | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint L_Magic=777; //L magic number input double L_MM=0.1; //L share of a deposit per trade input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT; //L lot setting mode //+----------------------------------------------+ //| EA's input parameters for short positions | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint S_Magic=555; //S magic number input double S_MM=0.1; //S share of a deposit per trade input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT; //S lot setting mode
These two trading systems use different magic number and are absolutely independent on each other. Real financial markets are rarely symmetric. Absolutely different parameters of the same trading system are often needed for trading in the rising and falling market. To properly configure the EA, you should first test only one trading system and disable the second one.
input bool L_PosOpen=true; //L permission to enter long positions input bool L_PosClose=true; //L permission to exit long positions
After that perform the same for the second system.
For the EA to operate, the compiled RJTX_Matches_Smoothed.ex5 indicator file should be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig1. Sample deals on the chart with symmetrical settings.
Testing results for GBPJPY H4 over the year 2017:
Fig. 2. Testing results chart.
Figure 2. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22882
An indicator that shows buy and sell signals of three indicators (iSAR, iWPR, and iMA) on nine timeframes with full settingsLBS
Working with Stop pending orders. The EA uses indicator iATR (Average True Range, ATR)
A trading system based on the signals of indicator FineTuningMACandleBITEX.ONE MarketMaker
The market maker robot for trading futures and swap cryptocurrency contracts