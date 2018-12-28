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Exp_RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Duplex - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Exp_RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Duplex.mq5 (21.31 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (237.01 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
RJTX_Matches_Smoothed.mq5 (22.22 KB) view
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Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of indicator RJTX_Matches_Smoothed, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor. For this purpose, all input parameters can be divided into two large groups:

  1. Parameters starting with the letter L are used for managing long positions
  2. Parameters starting with the letter S are used for managing short positions
//+----------------------------------------------+
//| EA's input parameters for long positions     |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint    L_Magic=777;          //L magic number
input double  L_MM=0.1;             //L share of a deposit per trade
input MarginMode L_MMMode=LOT;      //L lot setting mode
//+----------------------------------------------+
//| EA's input parameters for short positions    |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint    S_Magic=555;          //S magic number
input double  S_MM=0.1;             //S share of a deposit per trade
input MarginMode S_MMMode=LOT;      //S lot setting mode

These two trading systems use different magic number and are absolutely independent on each other. Real financial markets are rarely symmetric. Absolutely different parameters of the same trading system are often needed for trading in the rising and falling market. To properly configure the EA, you should first test only one trading system and disable the second one.

input bool    L_PosOpen=true;       //L permission to enter long positions
input bool    L_PosClose=true;      //L permission to exit long positions

After that perform the same for the second system.

For the EA to operate, the compiled RJTX_Matches_Smoothed.ex5 indicator file should be in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.


Fig1. Sample deals on the chart with symmetrical settings.

Fig1. Sample deals on the chart with symmetrical settings.

Testing results for GBPJPY H4 over the year 2017:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart.

Fig. 2. Testing results chart.



Figure 2. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings.

Figure 2. Examples of deals on the chart with non-symmetrical settings.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22882

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