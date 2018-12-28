The author of the idea - Gladiator

Code mq5 by: barabashkakvn

Note: The EA was developed solely for checking a random market entry!

The EA opens positions depending on the value obtained in the random number generator. Stop loss and take profit settings are similar and set in the Stop Loss, Take Profit parameter.

The EA works on every tick. There is no more than one position on the market, which means it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts.

The result can be unpredictable:



