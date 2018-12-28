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Precipice - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea - Gladiator
Code mq5 by: barabashkakvn
Note: The EA was developed solely for checking a random market entry!
The EA opens positions depending on the value obtained in the random number generator. Stop loss and take profit settings are similar and set in the Stop Loss, Take Profit parameter.
The EA works on every tick. There is no more than one position on the market, which means it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts.
The result can be unpredictable:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22889
Three standard deviation channels using indicator buffers based on the number of bars defined in the indicator inputsStandard_Deviation_Channels_x3_Cloud
Three standard deviation channels using indicator buffers based on the number of bars defined in the indicator inputs with the channels' background filling.
Working with Stop pending orders. The EA uses indicator iATR (Average True Range, ATR)SignalTable_Sar_WPR_MA
An indicator that shows buy and sell signals of three indicators (iSAR, iWPR, and iMA) on nine timeframes with full settings