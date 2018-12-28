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Precipice - expert for MetaTrader 5

Maximus_genuine | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4133
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
Precipice.mq5 (30.72 KB) view
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The author of the idea - Gladiator

Code mq5 by: barabashkakvn

Note: The EA was developed solely for checking a random market entry!

The EA opens positions depending on the value obtained in the random number generator. Stop loss and take profit settings are similar and set in the Stop Loss, Take Profit parameter.

The EA works on every tick. There is no more than one position on the market, which means it is able to work both on hedging and netting accounts.

The result can be unpredictable:


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22889

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