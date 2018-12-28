Idea by: Scriptor

Code mq5 by: barabashkakvn

The EA works both on netting and hedging accounts. It places pending orders only when a new bar appears.

What It Makes

First, three parameters (Hour 1, Hour 2, and Hour 3) are compared to the current hour. If the current hour matches one of these parameters, placing pending orders is allowed.

Maximum and minimum prices between bars #0 and #1 are defined. After that, the value of indicator iATR is added to the maximum price of bar #0. This is how the Buy stop price is obtained. Price for Sell stop is obtained by subtracting the value of indicator iATR on bar #0 from the minimum price.





The volume can be set in two ways: by either using a fixed lot (set Money management to Constant lot) or in in risk % per trade (set Money management to Risk in percent for a deal).

As soon as one of the pending orders is activated (defined in OnTradeTransaction: TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD transaction type – "adding a deal to history" is detected), all remaining pending orders are removed.

Trailing is applied to positions.