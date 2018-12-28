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LBS - expert for MetaTrader 5

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Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
4940
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
LBS.mq5 (54.7 KB) view
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Idea by: Scriptor

Code mq5 by: barabashkakvn

The EA works both on netting and hedging accounts. It places pending orders only when a new bar appears. 

What It Makes

First, three parameters (Hour 1, Hour 2, and Hour 3) are compared to the current hour. If the current hour matches one of these parameters, placing pending orders is allowed.

Maximum and minimum prices between bars #0 and #1 are defined. After that, the value of indicator iATR is added to the maximum price of bar #0. This is how the Buy stop price is obtained. Price for Sell stop is obtained by subtracting the value of indicator iATR on bar #0 from the minimum price.

LBS

The volume can be set in two ways: by either using a fixed lot (set Money management to Constant lot) or in in risk % per trade (set Money management to Risk in percent for a deal).

As soon as one of the pending orders is activated (defined in OnTradeTransaction: TRADE_TRANSACTION_DEAL_ADD transaction type – "adding a deal to history" is detected), all remaining pending orders are removed. 

Trailing is applied to positions.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22884

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