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Doubler - expert for MetaTrader 5

bobbybo | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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6608
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
Doubler.mq5 (35.51 KB) view
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Idea by: Boris

Code mq5 by: barabashkakvn

The EA works on hedge accounts only!

A very simple idea: Open two opposite positions simultaneously. However, Stop Loss must be greater than Take Profit. We expect that the Take Profit of one of the positions would trigger first, and then the price would reverse and the Take Profit of the remaining position would trigger.

You can also enable trailing. To do so, pass a value greater than zero to Trailing Stop.

For each symbol and timeframe, a separate optimization of parameters is required. For example, the parameters range for optimization on H1 timeframe:


The Print result parameter displays trading operations logs (opening and modifying the positions).

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22820

Hedge any positions Hedge any positions

Opening an opposite position when reaching a profit of N pips

Close all positions Close all positions

Closing positions when reaching a profit level

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