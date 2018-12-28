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Doubler - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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Idea by: Boris
Code mq5 by: barabashkakvn
The EA works on hedge accounts only!
A very simple idea: Open two opposite positions simultaneously. However, Stop Loss must be greater than Take Profit. We expect that the Take Profit of one of the positions would trigger first, and then the price would reverse and the Take Profit of the remaining position would trigger.
You can also enable trailing. To do so, pass a value greater than zero to Trailing Stop.
For each symbol and timeframe, a separate optimization of parameters is required. For example, the parameters range for optimization on H1 timeframe:
The Print result parameter displays trading operations logs (opening and modifying the positions).
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22820
Opening an opposite position when reaching a profit of N pipsClose all positions
Closing positions when reaching a profit level
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Indicator FineTuningMACandle_Chl with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters