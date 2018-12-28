Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
SignalTable_Sar_RSI_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6398
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Antonuk Oleg
An indicator that shows buy and sell signals of three indicators (iSAR, iRSI, and iMA) on nine timeframes with full settings.
The indicator uses the class of library GetFontName.mqh (to be copied to the terminal_data_directory\MQL5\Include).
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on June 10, 2008.
Fig.1. SignalTable_Sar_RSI_MA indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22817
Indicator FineTuningMACandle_Chl with the timeframe selection option available in its input parametersXFisher_org_v1
Fisher indicator with an additional smoothing to eliminate the false intersections of the main and signal lines.
Indicator Round_Levels_XN draws multiple "round" levels nearest to the current price above and below itFineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr_StDev_HTF
Indicator FineTuningMACandle_Chl_Arr_StDev with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters