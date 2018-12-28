Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
FineTuningMACandle_Chl_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3989
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator FineTuningMACandle_Chl with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the FineTuningMACandle_Chl.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig1. Indicator FineTuningMACandle_Chl_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22818
Fisher indicator with an additional smoothing to eliminate the false intersections of the main and signal lines.Doubler
Simultaneous opening of oppositely directed positions
An indicator that shows buy and sell signals of three indicators (iSAR, iRSI, and iMA) on nine timeframes with full settingsRound_Levels_XN
Indicator Round_Levels_XN draws multiple "round" levels nearest to the current price above and below it