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Normalized_Intraday_Intensity_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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John Bollinger's Normalized Intraday Intensity Oscillator.
It has one input parameter:
- Period - calculation period
Calculations:
NII = SMA(SUMM, Period) / AvgVOL * 100.0
where:
AvgVOL = SMA(VOL, Period)
SUMM = (2.0 * Close-High-Low) / (High-Low) * VOL
VOL - tick volume
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22800
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