Normalized_Intraday_Intensity_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

John Bollinger's Normalized Intraday Intensity Oscillator. It has one input parameter: Period - calculation period Calculations: NII = SMA(SUMM, Period) / AvgVOL * 100.0 where: AvgVOL = SMA(VOL, Period)

SUMM = (2.0 * Close-High-Low) / (High-Low) * VOL VOL - tick volume



