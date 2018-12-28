CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Normalized_Intraday_Intensity_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5562
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

John Bollinger's Normalized Intraday Intensity Oscillator.

It has one input parameter:

  • Period - calculation period

Calculations:

NII = SMA(SUMM, Period) / AvgVOL * 100.0

where:

AvgVOL = SMA(VOL, Period)
SUMM = (2.0 * Close-High-Low) / (High-Low) * VOL

VOL - tick volume


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22800

RSI_Oscillator_Histo RSI_Oscillator_Histo

RSI Histogram Oscillator

SAR_Oscillator2 SAR_Oscillator2

SAR Oscillator 2 indicator

LWMA_MA LWMA_MA

Indicator LWMA/SMA ratio

Hurst_Difference Hurst_Difference

Indicator Hurst Difference