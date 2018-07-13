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Indicators

SAR_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Parabolic SAR made as an oscillator.

It has three configurable parameters:

  • SAR step - step of Parabolic SAR
  • SAR maximum - maximum Parabolic SAR
  • Smoothing Period - smoothing period

Calculations:

SARH = SMA(CloseSAR, Smoothing Period)

where:

CloseSAR = Close - SAR
SAR - Parabolic SAR(SAR step, SAR maximum)


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21329

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