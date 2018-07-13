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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SAR_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Parabolic SAR made as an oscillator.
It has three configurable parameters:
- SAR step - step of Parabolic SAR
- SAR maximum - maximum Parabolic SAR
- Smoothing Period - smoothing period
Calculations:
SARH = SMA(CloseSAR, Smoothing Period)
where:
CloseSAR = Close - SAR SAR - Parabolic SAR(SAR step, SAR maximum)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21329
Swing_Shift
Indicator Swing ShiftMartingailExpert
The EA uses Martingale. Initial entry by indicator iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator).