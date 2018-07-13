SAR_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Parabolic SAR made as an oscillator. It has three configurable parameters: SAR step - step of Parabolic SAR

- step of Parabolic SAR SAR maximum - maximum Parabolic SAR

- maximum Parabolic SAR Smoothing Period - smoothing period Calculations: SARH = SMA(CloseSAR, Smoothing Period) where:

CloseSAR = Close - SAR SAR - Parabolic SAR(SAR step, SAR maximum)

