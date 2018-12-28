Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI_Oscillator_Histo - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7708
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
RSI Histogram Oscillator displays a smoothed difference of two different-period RSIs as a colored histogram.
It has three adjustable parameters:
- Fast RSI period
- Slow RSI period
- Smoothing - period of smoothing the difference between two RSIs
Calculations:
OscRSI = SMA(RAW, Smoothing)
where:
RAW = FastRSI - SlowRSI
FastRSI = RSI(Fast RSI period)
SlowRSI = RSI(Slow RSI period)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22801
SAR_Oscillator2
SAR Oscillator 2 indicatorFineTuningMACandle_HTF
Indicator FineTuningMACandle with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters
Normalized_Intraday_Intensity_Oscillator
Indicator Normalized Intraday Intensity OscillatorLWMA_MA
Indicator LWMA/SMA ratio