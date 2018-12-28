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Indicators

RSI_Oscillator_Histo - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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RSI Histogram Oscillator displays a smoothed difference of two different-period RSIs as a colored histogram.

It has three adjustable parameters:

  • Fast RSI period
  • Slow RSI period
  • Smoothing - period of smoothing the difference between two RSIs

Calculations:

OscRSI = SMA(RAW, Smoothing)

where:

RAW = FastRSI - SlowRSI

FastRSI = RSI(Fast RSI period)
SlowRSI = RSI(Slow RSI period)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22801

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