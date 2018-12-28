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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
FractalChannel_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
TrendLaboratory Ltd.
The channel based on fractals with the background filling inside the channel.
This indicator was first written in MQL4 and published in the Code Base on November 1, 2007.
Fig1. FractalChannel_Cloud indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22772
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