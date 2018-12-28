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Indicators

FractalChannel_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Real author:

TrendLaboratory Ltd.

The channel based on fractals with the background filling inside the channel. 

This indicator was first written in MQL4 and published in the Code Base on November 1, 2007.

Fig1. FractalChannel_Cloud indicator

Fig1. FractalChannel_Cloud indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22772

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