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RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_main_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_main with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_main.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig1. RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_main_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22762
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RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_main
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