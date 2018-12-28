Indicator SCAD (iCrossAD). It shows possible reversals or price roll-backs. The indicator is based on the intersecting by A/D a trend line built on the extreme values of indicator A/D.



The indicator is based on the "MT4 signal function based on the Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) indicator" described in article "An Insight into Accumulation/Distribution and Where It Can Get You. Briefly: If a trend line built on the A/D indicator chart is crossed by the indicator line, then the price will most probably cross the trend line based on the price chart, too. Thus, upon a signal from the indicator, a reversal or a roll-back can be expected.

The indicator has twenty-three adjustable parameters:

AD applied volume — volume used when calculating AD



— volume used when calculating AD Bars for calculate — number of bars where the intersection is looked for.

— number of bars where the intersection is looked for. Unchecked bars — number of the last bars on the right, the intersection with which is not considered as a signal ("sensitivity" filter).

— number of the last bars on the right, the intersection with which is not considered as a signal ("sensitivity" filter). Filtering indicator — filtering indicator

— filtering indicator Without filtration - without filtering on additional indicators

- without filtering on additional indicators

Filter by CCI - filter on indicator CCI



- filter on indicator CCI Use setting by default CCI parameters — if CCI is used for filtering the signals, then the Yes value allows using the CCI default settings.



— if CCI is used for filtering the signals, then the Yes value allows using the CCI default settings. CCI p eriod — CCI calculation period if default CCI settings are not used.

— CCI calculation period if default CCI settings are not used. CCI a ppled Price — CCI calculation price if default CCI settings are not used.

— CCI calculation price if default CCI settings are not used. The upper level of the filter indicator — upper level of the filtering indicator.

— upper level of the filtering indicator. The lower level of the filter indicator — lower level of the filtering indicator.

— lower level of the filtering indicator. Draws arrow on chart — draw signal arrows on the price chart (Yes/No).



— draw signal arrows on the price chart (Yes/No). The size of the arrows on the chart — size of signal arrows on the price chart.

— size of signal arrows on the price chart. Bullish arrows color — color of bullish arrows.

— color of bullish arrows. Bearish arrows color — color of bearish arrows.

— color of bearish arrows. Draw a trend line — draw a trend line on the A/D indicator chart, intersections with which are searched for (Yes/No).

— draw a trend line on the A/D indicator chart, intersections with which are searched for (Yes/No). Trend line thickness — thickness of the trend line.

— thickness of the trend line. Trend line style — style of the trend line.

— style of the trend line. Downtrend line color — color of the downtrend line.

— color of the downtrend line. Uptrend line color — color of the uptrend line.

— color of the uptrend line. Draw the search area — draw the area for searching the intersections (Yes/No).

— draw the area for searching the intersections (Yes/No). Search area style — drawing style of the search area

— drawing style of the search area Fill - filling

- filling

Frame - frame



- frame Search area line width (if Frame mode) — line width of the search area (if drawing with a frame is selected).

— line width of the search area (if drawing with a frame is selected). Search area line style (if Frame mode) — line style of the search area (if drawing with a frame is selected).

— line style of the search area (if drawing with a frame is selected). Search area color — color of the search area line/filling.