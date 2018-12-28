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Indicators

iCrossAD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Artyom Trishkin
Artyom Trishkin

Artyom Trishkin

4.2 (65)
Writing scripts, indicators, EAs on mql5 and mql4
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Reliable, high quality. Help you check your strategy in StrategyTester, offer options to increase profitability. I write as a tester, and for demo and live trading.
176 articles 23 codes 21 topics 19966 comments
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iCrossAD.mq5 (48.07 KB) view
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Indicator SCAD (iCrossAD). It shows possible reversals or price roll-backs. The indicator is based on the intersecting by A/D a trend line built on the extreme values of indicator A/D.

The indicator is based on the "MT4 signal function based on the Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) indicator" described in article "An Insight into Accumulation/Distribution and Where It Can Get You. Briefly: If a trend line built on the A/D indicator chart is crossed by the indicator line, then the price will most probably cross the trend line based on the price chart, too. Thus, upon a signal from the indicator, a reversal or a roll-back can be expected.

The indicator has twenty-three adjustable parameters:

  • AD applied volume — volume used when calculating AD
  • Bars for calculate — number of bars where the intersection is looked for.
  • Unchecked bars — number of the last bars on the right, the intersection with which is not considered as a signal ("sensitivity" filter).
  • Filtering indicator — filtering indicator
    • Without filtration - without filtering on additional indicators
    • Filter by CCI - filter on indicator CCI
  • Use setting by default CCI parameters — if CCI is used for filtering the signals, then the Yes value allows using the CCI default settings.
  • CCI period  — CCI calculation period if default CCI settings are not used.
  • CCI appled Price — CCI calculation price if default CCI settings are not used.
  • The upper level of the filter indicator — upper level of the filtering indicator.
  • The lower level of the filter indicator — lower level of the filtering indicator.
  • Draws arrow on chart — draw signal arrows on the price chart (Yes/No).
  • The size of the arrows on the chart — size of signal arrows on the price chart.
  • Bullish arrows color — color of bullish arrows.
  • Bearish arrows color — color of bearish arrows.
  • Draw a trend line — draw a trend line on the A/D indicator chart, intersections with which are searched for (Yes/No).
  • Trend line thickness — thickness of the trend line.
  • Trend line style — style of the trend line.
  • Downtrend line color — color of the downtrend line.
  • Uptrend line color — color of the uptrend line.
  • Draw the search area — draw the area for searching the intersections (Yes/No).
  • Search area style — drawing style of the search area
    • Fill - filling
    • Frame - frame
  • Search area line width (if Frame mode)  — line width of the search area (if drawing with a frame is selected).
  • Search area line style (if Frame mode) — line style of the search area (if drawing with a frame is selected).
  • Search area color — color of the search area line/filling.

Fig.1. SCAD, default settings


Fig. 2. SCAD, default settings. Draw a trend line = Yes, Draw the search area = Yes, Search area style = Fill


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22753

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