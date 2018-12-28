ATR Dual displays data from two indicators ATR with different averaging periods.

Averaging periods are set in parameters ATR "Master" averaging period and ATR "Slave" averaging period.





By default, ATR "Master" averaging period is 14 and displayed as a dotted line, while the ATR "Slave" averaging period is 1 and displayed as a histogram.





How to interpret the indicator data at the current bar: If histogram "Slave" has started approaching the "Master" line, it means that the volatility on the current bar differs strongly from the mean value over ATR "Master" averaging period periods.