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Indicators

ATR Dual - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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ATR Dual.mq5 (14.27 KB) view
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ATR Dual displays data from two indicators ATR with different averaging periods.

Averaging periods are set in parameters ATR "Master" averaging period and ATR "Slave" averaging period.

ATR Dual

By default, ATR "Master" averaging period is 14 and displayed as a dotted line, while the ATR "Slave" averaging period is 1 and displayed as a histogram.


How to interpret the indicator data at the current bar: If histogram "Slave" has started approaching the "Master" line, it means that the volatility on the current bar differs strongly from the mean value over ATR "Master" averaging period periods.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22747

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