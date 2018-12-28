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Fractal_Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Channel-based indicator Fractal Channel draws a channel based on fractals with a given dimension.
It has one adjustable parameter:
- Farme - frame size for searching for the fractal
Frame shall be a window consisting the number of bars, in which one fractal must fit.
For a 1x1 fractal (left bar + central bar + right bar), the frame size must be 3,
For a 2x2 fractal, the frame size = 5 (two left bars + one central bar + two right bars), etc.
Fig.1. Frame = 3 (standard fractal size)
Fig. 1. Fractal Channel + Fractals, Frame = 3
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22723
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