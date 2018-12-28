Real author:

Rafael Jimenez Tocino

Indicator RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert featuring alerts, emails and push notifications for smartphones. The input variables allow replacing the displayed indicator symbols

input uint SellSymb= 171 ; input uint BuySymb= 171 ;

To replace the values of the last two inputs, use the Wingdings font symbols table.



The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include folder). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base on December 23, 2015.





Fig.1. Indicator RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert_xx