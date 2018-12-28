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Indicators

RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert_xx - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert_xx.mq5 (33.31 KB) view
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Real author:

Rafael Jimenez Tocino

Indicator RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert featuring alerts, emails and push notifications for smartphones. The input variables allow replacing the displayed indicator symbols

input uint SellSymb=171;                  // Sell symbol
input uint BuySymb=171;                   // Buy symbol

To replace the values of the last two inputs, use the Wingdings font symbols table.

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include folder). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base on December 23, 2015.

Fig.1. Indicator RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert_xx

Fig.1. Indicator RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert_xx

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22713

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