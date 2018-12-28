Indicator HLCrossSigForWPR with the option of selecting its timefrae in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

For the indicator to operate, the HLCrossSigForWPR.ex5 indicators should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.





Fig.1. Indicator HLCrossSigForWPR_HTF