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Indicators

HLCrossSigForWPR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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5257
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\MQL5\Include\
HLCrossSigForWPR.mq5 (31.48 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
HLCrossSigForWPR.mq5 (31.48 KB) view
HLCrossSigForWPR_HTF.mq5 (32.21 KB) view
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Indicator  HLCrossSigForWPR with the option of selecting its timefrae in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the HLCrossSigForWPR.ex5 indicators should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig.1. Indicator HLCrossSigForWPR_HTF

Fig.1. Indicator HLCrossSigForWPR_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22711

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