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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
HLCrossSigForWPR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator HLCrossSigForWPR with the option of selecting its timefrae in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the HLCrossSigForWPR.ex5 indicators should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator HLCrossSigForWPR_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22711
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