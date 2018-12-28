Real author:

Rafael Jimenez Tocino



Indicator RJTX_Matches_Smoothed featuring alerts, emails and push notifications for smartphones.

The following changes have been made to the indicator code in order to implement alerts, email messages and push-notifications:

New input variables are added to the indicator inputs input uint NumberofBar= 1 ; input bool SoundON= true ; input uint NumberofAlerts= 2 ; input bool EMailON= false ; input bool PushON= false ;

Three new functions have been added to the end of the indicator: BuySignal(), SellSignal(), and GetStringTimeframe() void BuySignal( string SignalSirname, double &BuyArrow[], const int Rates_total, const int Prev_calculated, const double & Close [], const int &Spread[]) { static uint counter= 0 ; if (Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter= 0 ; bool BuySignal= false ; bool SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (BuyArrow); int index,index1; if (SeriesTest) { index= int (NumberofBar); index1=index+ 1 ; } else { index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; index1=index- 1 ; } if (!BuyArrow[index1] && BuyArrow[index]) BuySignal= true ; if (BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),tm); string text= TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )+ " " + string (tm.hour)+ ":" + string (tm.min); SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries ( Close ); if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; double Ask = Close [index]; double Bid = Close [index]; SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (Spread); if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; Bid +=Spread[index]* _Point ; string sAsk= DoubleToString ( Ask , _Digits ); string sBid= DoubleToString ( Bid , _Digits ); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe( ChartPeriod ()); if (SoundON) Alert ( "BUY signal

Ask=" , Ask , "

Bid=" , Bid , "

currtime=" ,text, "

Symbol=" , Symbol (), " Period=" ,sPeriod); if (EMailON) SendMail (SignalSirname+ ": BUY signal alert" , "BUY signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod); if (PushON) SendNotification (SignalSirname+ ": BUY signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod); } } void SellSignal( string SignalSirname, double &SellArrow[], const int Rates_total, const int Prev_calculated, const double & Close [], const int &Spread[]) { static uint counter= 0 ; if (Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter= 0 ; bool SellSignal= false ; bool SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (SellArrow); int index,index1; if (SeriesTest) { index= int (NumberofBar); index1=index+ 1 ; } else { index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; index1=index- 1 ; } if (!SellArrow[index1] && SellArrow[index]) SellSignal= true ; if (SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts) { counter++; MqlDateTime tm; TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (),tm); string text= TimeToString ( TimeCurrent (), TIME_DATE )+ " " + string (tm.hour)+ ":" + string (tm.min); SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries ( Close ); if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; double Ask = Close [index]; double Bid = Close [index]; SeriesTest= ArrayGetAsSeries (Spread); if (SeriesTest) index= int (NumberofBar); else index=Rates_total- int (NumberofBar)- 1 ; Bid +=Spread[index]* _Point ; string sAsk= DoubleToString ( Ask , _Digits ); string sBid= DoubleToString ( Bid , _Digits ); string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe( ChartPeriod ()); if (SoundON) Alert ( "SELL signal

Ask=" , Ask , "

Bid=" , Bid , "

currtime=" ,text, "

Symbol=" , Symbol (), " Period=" ,sPeriod); if (EMailON) SendMail (SignalSirname+ ": SELL signal alert" , "SELL signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod); if (PushON) SendNotification (SignalSirname+ ": SELL signal at Ask=" +sAsk+ ", Bid=" +sBid+ ", Date=" +text+ " Symbol=" + Symbol ()+ " Period=" +sPeriod); } } string GetStringTimeframe( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe) { return ( StringSubstr ( EnumToString (timeframe), 7 ,- 1 )); }

A couple of calls to functions BuySignal() and SellSignal() has been added following the indicator calculation cycles in block OnCalculate() BuySignal( "RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert" ,BuyBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread); SellSignal( "RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert" ,SellBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);



Where BuyBuffer and SellBuffer are the names of the indicator buffers for storing the buy and sell signals. Either zeros or EMPTY_VALUE must be added to indicator buffers as empty values.

Only one call to each of functions BuySignal() and SellSignal() is assumed to be used in the indicator code in block OnCalculate().

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include folder). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in the Code Base on December 23, 2015.









Fig.1. RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert indicator on the chart









Fig. 2. Indicator RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert. Alerting