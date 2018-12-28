Oscillating indicator Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO) indicates volumes as related to the price change direction at each bar.

It has five adjustable parameters:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period Extreme overbought - extreme overbought level

- extreme overbought level Overbought - overbought level

- overbought level Oversold - oversold level

- oversold level Extreme oversold - extreme oversold level

Calculations: VZO = (AvgVP / AvgVol) * 100.0 where: AvgVol = EMA(Volume, Period)

AvgVP = EMA(VP, Period) If Close > PrevClose

VP = Volume otherwise

VP = -Volume Volume - tick volume



The oscillator value of 40 or higher indicates the bullish accumulation. -40 and below are bearish accumulations. +/- 20 around zero indicate consolidation or approximity to a support/resistance level.

Where VZO is close to +/- 60, we should expect the end of the bullish/bearish movement. If this movement has been opposite to the long-term trend direction, the probability of a reversal is high.



