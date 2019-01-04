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RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert - MetaTrader 5脚本

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
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23 产品 7 文章 3560 代码 4 主题 950 评论
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已发布:
已更新:
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) 预览
RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert.mq5 (33.09 KB) 预览
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实际作者:

Rafael Jimenez Tocino

包含了提醒、电子邮件和推送通知的 RJTX_Matches_Smoothed 指标。

为了实现提醒、电子邮件信息和推送通知，对指标代码做出了以下变动。

  1. 引入了新的输入参数
    input uint NumberofBar=1;                 // 传递信号的柱编号
input bool SoundON=true;                  // 允许提醒
input uint NumberofAlerts=2;              // 提醒数量
input bool EMailON=false;                 // 允许发送电子邮件信号
input bool PushON=false;                  // 允许发送信号到移动设备


  2. 在指标代码末尾增加了三个新函数: BuySignal(), SellSignal() 和 GetStringTimeframe()
    //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 买入信号函数                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void BuySignal(string SignalSirname,      // 用于电子邮件和提醒的指标名称
               double &BuyArrow[],        // 买入信号的指标缓冲区
               const int Rates_total,     // 当前柱数
               const int Prev_calculated, // 前一分时的柱数
               const double &Close[],     // 收盘价
               const int &Spread[])       // 点差
  {
//---
   static uint counter=0;
   if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0;

   bool BuySignal=false;
   bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(BuyArrow);
   int index,index1;
   if(SeriesTest)
    {
     index=int(NumberofBar);
     index1=index+1;
    }
   else
     {
      index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
      index1=index-1;
     }
   if(!BuyArrow[index1] && BuyArrow[index]) BuySignal=true;
   if(BuySignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)
     {
      counter++;
      MqlDateTime tm;
      TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm);
      string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min);
      SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close);
      if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
      else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
      double Ask=Close[index];
      double Bid=Close[index];
      SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread);
      if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
      else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
      Bid+=Spread[index]*_Point;
      string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
      string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
      string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod());
      if(SoundON) Alert("买入信号 \n Ask=",Ask,"\n Bid=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod);
      if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 买入信号提醒","买入信号位于 Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
      if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": 买入信号位于 Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
     }

//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 卖出信号函数                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SellSignal(string SignalSirname,      // 用于电子邮件和推送通知的指标名称
                double &SellArrow[],       // 卖出信号的指标缓冲区
                const int Rates_total,     // 当前柱数
                const int Prev_calculated, // 前一分时的柱数
                const double &Close[],     // 收盘价
                const int &Spread[])       // 点差
  {
//---
   static uint counter=0;
   if(Rates_total!=Prev_calculated) counter=0;

   bool SellSignal=false;
   bool SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(SellArrow);
   int index,index1;
   if(SeriesTest)
    {
     index=int(NumberofBar);
     index1=index+1;
    }
   else
     {
      index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
      index1=index-1;
     }
   if(!SellArrow[index1] && SellArrow[index]) SellSignal=true;
   if(SellSignal && counter<=NumberofAlerts)
     {
      counter++;
      MqlDateTime tm;
      TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(),tm);
      string text=TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_DATE)+" "+string(tm.hour)+":"+string(tm.min);
      SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Close);
      if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
      else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
      double Ask=Close[index];
      double Bid=Close[index];
      SeriesTest=ArrayGetAsSeries(Spread);
      if(SeriesTest) index=int(NumberofBar);
      else index=Rates_total-int(NumberofBar)-1;
      Bid+=Spread[index]*_Point;
      string sAsk=DoubleToString(Ask,_Digits);
      string sBid=DoubleToString(Bid,_Digits);
      string sPeriod=GetStringTimeframe(ChartPeriod());
      if(SoundON) Alert("卖出信号 \n Ask=",Ask,"\n Bid=",Bid,"\n currtime=",text,"\n Symbol=",Symbol()," Period=",sPeriod);
      if(EMailON) SendMail(SignalSirname+": 卖出信号提醒","卖出信号位于 Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
      if(PushON) SendNotification(SignalSirname+": 卖出信号位于 Ask="+sAsk+", Bid="+sBid+", Date="+text+" Symbol="+Symbol()+" Period="+sPeriod);
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|  把时段转换为字符串                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
string GetStringTimeframe(ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe)
  {
//----
   return(StringSubstr(EnumToString(timeframe),7,-1));
//----
  }


  3. 在 OnCalculate() 部分，在指标计算循环之后增加了一些对 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数的调用 
    //---     
   BuySignal("RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert",BuyBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
   SellSignal("RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert",SellBuffer,rates_total,prev_calculated,close,spread);
//---


其中 BuyBuffer 和 SellBuffer 是用于保存买入和卖出信号的指标缓冲区的名称，指标缓冲区中的空值应当设为0或者 EMPTY_VALUE。

假定在指标代码中的 OnCalcuate() 部分只会调用 BuySignal() 和 SellSignal() 函数一次。

本指标使用了 SmoothAlgorithms.mqh 开发库的类 (把它复制到 <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). 类的使用在文章"不使用额外缓冲区平均价格序列用于中间计算"中有详尽介绍。

本指标最初是使用MQL4语言编写，最初是在2015年12月23日发布在代码库中。


图 1. 图表上的 RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert 指标

图 1. 图表上的 RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert 指标


图 2. RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert 指标. 生成提醒

图 2. RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert 指标. 生成提醒

由MetaQuotes Ltd译自俄语
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22712

HLCrossSigForWPR_HTF HLCrossSigForWPR_HTF

在输入参数中带有时段选择选项的 HLCrossSigForWPR 指标

BestInterval BestInterval

这个开发库用于计算最佳的交易时间段。

RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert_xx RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert_xx

RJTX_Matches_Smoothed_Alert 指标含有提醒、电子邮件和推送通知输入变量可以替换显示的指标符号

VZO VZO

VZO 指标