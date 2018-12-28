Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed with two color-filled channels built on mean-square deviations from the High and the Low of the indicator candles. For the indicator to be displayed correctly, you should check the Chart on Top checkbox in the chart properties.

input Smooth_Method HMA_Method=MODE_JJMA; input int HLength= 30 ; input int HPhase= 15 ; input uint BBLength= 10 ; input double BandsDeviation= 1.0 ;

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to terminal_data_catalog\MQL5\Include), working with which was described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.





Fig.1. Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Chl

