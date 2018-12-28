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Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Chl - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed with two color-filled channels built on mean-square deviations from the High and the Low of the indicator candles. For the indicator to be displayed correctly, you should check the Chart on Top checkbox in the chart properties.
input Smooth_Method HMA_Method=MODE_JJMA; //Averaging method input int HLength=30; //depth of averaging input int HPhase=15; //averaging parameter, //---- for a JJMA ranging within -100 ... +100, it affects the quality of the transition process; //---- For VIDIA, it is the CMO period, while for AMA it is the slow moving average period input uint BBLength=10; //Bollinger period input double BandsDeviation=1.0; //deviation
The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to terminal_data_catalog\MQL5\Include), working with which was described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig.1. Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Chl
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22671
Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed with the possibility of changing its timeframe in its input parametersSimplified opening of stop orders
Short description
A semaphore signal indicator that gives trade signals when candles Heiken Ashi Smoothed change their directionsRSI RFTL EA
An EA based on indicators iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) and RFTL