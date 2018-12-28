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Indicators

Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Chl - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Chl.mq5 (19.98 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed with two color-filled channels built on mean-square deviations from the High and the Low of the indicator candles. For the indicator to be displayed correctly, you should check the Chart on Top checkbox in the chart properties.

input Smooth_Method HMA_Method=MODE_JJMA;              //Averaging method
input int HLength=30;                                  //depth of averaging                    
input int HPhase=15;                                   //averaging parameter,
//---- for a JJMA ranging within -100 ... +100, it affects the quality of the transition process;
//---- For VIDIA, it is the CMO period, while for AMA it is the slow moving average period
input uint BBLength=10;                                //Bollinger period                                                   
input double BandsDeviation=1.0;                       //deviation

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to terminal_data_catalog\MQL5\Include), working with which was described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig.1. Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Chl

Fig.1. Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Chl

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22671

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