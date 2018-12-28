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Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A semaphore signal indicator that gives trade signals when candles Heiken Ashi Smoothed change their directions.
The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to terminal_data_catalog\MQL5\Include), working with which was described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.
Fig.1. Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Trend
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22669
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