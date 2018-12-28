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Indicators

Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Trend.mq5 (19.11 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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A semaphore signal indicator that gives trade signals when candles Heiken Ashi Smoothed change their directions.

The indicator uses the classes of library SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (to be copied to terminal_data_catalog\MQL5\Include), working with which was described in details in article Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations without Using Additional Buffers.

Fig.1. Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Trend

Fig.1. Indicator Heiken_Ashi_Smoothed_Trend


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22669

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