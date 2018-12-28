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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI RFTL EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 6230
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Idea by: Scriptor
Code mq5 by: barabashkakvn
The EA works on hedge accounts ONLY!
The EA works based on indicators iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) and RFTL. Based on indicator RSI, trough and peaks are searched for.
A single test on EURUSD, M15:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22662
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