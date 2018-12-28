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RSI RFTL EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6230
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
RSI RFTL EA.mq5 (50.55 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
rftl.mq5 (5.45 KB) view
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Idea by: Scriptor

Code mq5 by: barabashkakvn

The EA works on hedge accounts ONLY!

The EA works based on indicators iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI) and RFTL. Based on indicator RSI, trough and peaks are searched for.

A single test on EURUSD, M15:


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22662

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