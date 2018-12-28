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Indicators

HLCrossSigForRSI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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\MQL5\Indicators\
HLCrossSigForRSI.mq5 (31.95 KB) view
HLCrossSigForRSI_HTF.mq5 (32.6 KB) view
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Indicator  HLCrossSigForRSI with the possibility of changing its timeframe in its input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to work, indicators HLCrossSigForRSI.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_catalog>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig.1. Indicator HLCrossSigForRSI_HTF

Fig.1. Indicator HLCrossSigForRSI_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22660

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