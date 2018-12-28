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HLCrossSigForRSI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Indicator HLCrossSigForRSI with the possibility of changing its timeframe in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to work, indicators HLCrossSigForRSI.ex5 must be in the <terminal_data_catalog>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig.1. Indicator HLCrossSigForRSI_HTF
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22660
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