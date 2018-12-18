JMACandleTrend_x10 shows the direction of JMACandle indicator signals from ten different timeframes from the bar defined in the indicator input parameters. A trend continuation is displayed by the right arrow, while a reversal is displayed by a diagonal up or down arrow.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame0= PERIOD_H1 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1= PERIOD_H2 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2= PERIOD_H3 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame3= PERIOD_H4 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame4= PERIOD_H6 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame5= PERIOD_H8 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame6= PERIOD_H12 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame7= PERIOD_D1 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame8= PERIOD_W1 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame9= PERIOD_MN1 ; input uint SignalBar= 1 ; input int JLength= 30 ; input int JPhase= 15 ; input color CpColor= clrBlueViolet ; input color BuyColor= clrDodgerBlue ; input color UpColor= clrMediumBlue ; input color NnColor= clrGray ; input color DnColor= clrPurple ; input color SellColor= clrMagenta ; input int FontSize= 15 ; input type_font FontType=Font14; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ; input uint Y_= 20 ; input uint X_= 5 ;

The indicator requires JMA.ex5 and JMACandle.ex5 indicators for operation. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators. For the indicator compilation, the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include folder should feature the GetFontName.mqh file.









Fig. 1. JMACandleTrend_x10 indicator