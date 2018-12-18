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JMACandleTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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JMACandleTrend_x10 shows the direction of JMACandle indicator signals from ten different timeframes from the bar defined in the indicator input parameters. A trend continuation is displayed by the right arrow, while a reversal is displayed by a diagonal up or down arrow.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator inputs | //+----------------------------------------------+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame0=PERIOD_H1; //chart 1 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1=PERIOD_H2; //chart 2 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2=PERIOD_H3; //chart 3 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame3=PERIOD_H4; //chart 4 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame4=PERIOD_H6; //chart 5 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame5=PERIOD_H8; //chart 6 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame6=PERIOD_H12; //chart 7 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame7=PERIOD_D1; //chart 8 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame8=PERIOD_W1; //chart 9 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame9=PERIOD_MN1; //chart 10 period input uint SignalBar=1; //Bar index for receiving a signal (0 - current bar) //---- JMACandleTrend parameters input int JLength=30; //smoothing depth input int JPhase=15; //averaging parameter, //---- for JJMA, changing within -100 ... +100, affects the transient process quality; //---- For VIDIA this is CMO period, for AMA this is a slow average //---- Indicator display parameters input color CpColor=clrBlueViolet; //indicator name color input color BuyColor=clrDodgerBlue; //Buy signal color input color UpColor=clrMediumBlue; //uptrend continuation color input color NnColor=clrGray; //flat color input color DnColor=clrPurple; //downtrend continuation color input color SellColor=clrMagenta; //Sell signal color input int FontSize=15; //font size input type_font FontType=Font14; //font type input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_LEFT_LOWER; //corner input uint Y_=20; //vertical position input uint X_=5; //horizontal position
The indicator requires JMA.ex5 and JMACandle.ex5 indicators for operation. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators. For the indicator compilation, the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Include folder should feature the GetFontName.mqh file.
Fig. 1. JMACandleTrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22567
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