Semaphore signal indicator triggering when the JMACandle candles change their direction.

input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_JJMA; input int Length1= 30 ; input int Phase1= 15 ; input uint Gap= 10 ; input uint BuySymb= 171 ; input uint SellSymb= 171 ;

To replace the values of the two last inputs, use the Wingdings font symbols table.



The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".







Fig. 1. JMACandleTrend indicator

