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Indicators

JMACandleTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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JMACandleTrend.mq5 (18.63 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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Semaphore signal indicator triggering when the JMACandle candles change their direction.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUTS                            |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_JJMA;              //smoothing method
input int Length1=30;                                  //smoothing depth                    
input int Phase1=15;                                   //smoothing parameter,
//---- for JJMA, changing within -100 ... +100, affects the transient process quality;
//---- For VIDIA this is CMO period, for AMA this is a slow average
input uint Gap=10;                                     //not considered gap in points
input uint BuySymb=171;                                //Buy symbol
input uint SellSymb=171;                               //Sell symbol

To replace the values of the two last inputs, use the Wingdings font symbols table.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. JMACandleTrend indicator

Fig. 1. JMACandleTrend indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22560

JMACandleTrend_Signal JMACandleTrend_Signal

JMACandleTrend_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the JMACandleTrend indicator with a fixed timeframe

JMACandleTrend_x10 JMACandleTrend_x10

JMACandleTrend_x10 shows the direction of JMACandle indicator signals from ten different timeframes from the bar defined in the indicator input parameters

Three indicators Three indicators

The Expert Advisor is based on OHLC and three indicators: iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI)

SL_Breakeven SL_Breakeven

The function for moving an open position to a breakeven.