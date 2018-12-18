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JMACandleTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Semaphore signal indicator triggering when the JMACandle candles change their direction.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUTS | //+----------------------------------------------+ input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_JJMA; //smoothing method input int Length1=30; //smoothing depth input int Phase1=15; //smoothing parameter, //---- for JJMA, changing within -100 ... +100, affects the transient process quality; //---- For VIDIA this is CMO period, for AMA this is a slow average input uint Gap=10; //not considered gap in points input uint BuySymb=171; //Buy symbol input uint SellSymb=171; //Sell symbol
To replace the values of the two last inputs, use the Wingdings font symbols table.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. JMACandleTrend indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22560
JMACandleTrend_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the JMACandleTrend indicator with a fixed timeframeJMACandleTrend_x10
JMACandleTrend_x10 shows the direction of JMACandle indicator signals from ten different timeframes from the bar defined in the indicator input parameters
The Expert Advisor is based on OHLC and three indicators: iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI)SL_Breakeven
The function for moving an open position to a breakeven.