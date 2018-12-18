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Indicators

JMACandleTrend_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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JMACandleTrend_Signal.mq5 (29.81 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
JMACandleTrend.mq5 (18.63 KB) view
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JMACandleTrend_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the JMACandleTrend indicator with a fixed timeframe.

The color of the initial indicator's middle line is the source of the signal. Color symbols on lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

For the indicator to operate, the JMACandleTrend.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. JMACandleTrend_Signal indicator

Fig. 1. JMACandleTrend_Signal indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22566

JMACandleTrend_x10 JMACandleTrend_x10

JMACandleTrend_x10 shows the direction of JMACandle indicator signals from ten different timeframes from the bar defined in the indicator input parameters

MultiJMACandleTrend_x10 MultiJMACandleTrend_x10

The indicator shows information on the current trends, using the colors of the JMACandleTrend indicator from ten different timeframes

JMACandleTrend JMACandleTrend

Semaphore signal indicator triggering when the JMACandle candles change their direction.

Three indicators Three indicators

The Expert Advisor is based on OHLC and three indicators: iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI)