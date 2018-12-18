JMACandleTrend_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the JMACandleTrend indicator with a fixed timeframe.



The color of the initial indicator's middle line is the source of the signal. Color symbols on lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.

For the indicator to operate, the JMACandleTrend.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.





Fig. 1. JMACandleTrend_Signal indicator