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JMACandleTrend_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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JMACandleTrend_Signal indicator shows information on the current trend using the values of the JMACandleTrend indicator with a fixed timeframe.
The color of the initial indicator's middle line is the source of the signal. Color symbols on lines occur when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
For the indicator to operate, the JMACandleTrend.ex5 indicator should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. JMACandleTrend_Signal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22566
JMACandleTrend_x10 shows the direction of JMACandle indicator signals from ten different timeframes from the bar defined in the indicator input parametersMultiJMACandleTrend_x10
The indicator shows information on the current trends, using the colors of the JMACandleTrend indicator from ten different timeframes
Semaphore signal indicator triggering when the JMACandle candles change their direction.Three indicators
The Expert Advisor is based on OHLC and three indicators: iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI)