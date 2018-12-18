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Indicators

JMACandle_Chl - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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JMACandle_Chl.mq5 (21.26 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
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JMACandle indicator with two colored channels based on standard deviations from High and Low of the indicator candles. For a normal display of the indicator, check the "Chart on foreground" checkbox in the chart properties.

//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  INDICATOR INPUTS                            |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_JJMA;              //smoothing method
input int Length1=12;                                  //smoothing depth                    
input int Phase1=15;                                   //smoothing parameter,
//---- for JJMA, changing within -100 ... +100, affects the transient process quality;
//---- For VIDIA this is CMO period, for AMA this is a slow average
input uint Gap=10;                                     //not considered gap in points
input uint BBLength=10;                                // Bollinger period                                                   
input double BandsDeviation=1.0;                       // deviation

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. JMACandle_Chl indicator

Fig. 1. JMACandle_Chl indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22534

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