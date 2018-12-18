JMACandle indicator with two colored channels based on standard deviations from High and Low of the indicator candles. For a normal display of the indicator, check the "Chart on foreground" checkbox in the chart properties.

input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_JJMA; input int Length1= 12 ; input int Phase1= 15 ; input uint Gap= 10 ; input uint BBLength= 10 ; input double BandsDeviation= 1.0 ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".







Fig. 1. JMACandle_Chl indicator