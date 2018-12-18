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JMACandle_Chl - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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JMACandle indicator with two colored channels based on standard deviations from High and Low of the indicator candles. For a normal display of the indicator, check the "Chart on foreground" checkbox in the chart properties.
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| INDICATOR INPUTS | //+----------------------------------------------+ input Smooth_Method MA_Method1=MODE_JJMA; //smoothing method input int Length1=12; //smoothing depth input int Phase1=15; //smoothing parameter, //---- for JJMA, changing within -100 ... +100, affects the transient process quality; //---- For VIDIA this is CMO period, for AMA this is a slow average input uint Gap=10; //not considered gap in points input uint BBLength=10; // Bollinger period input double BandsDeviation=1.0; // deviation
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. JMACandle_Chl indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22534
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