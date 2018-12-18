The Expert Advisor is based on OHLC and three indicators: iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI)

The function for moving an open position to a breakeven.

JMACandle indicator with two colored channels based on standard deviations from High and Low of the indicator candles

JMACandle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters