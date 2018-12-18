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JMACandle_Chl_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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JMACandle_Chl indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the JMACandle_Chl.ex5 indicators should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. JMACandle_Chl_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22536
The function for moving an open position to a breakeven.Three indicators
The Expert Advisor is based on OHLC and three indicators: iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI)
JMACandle indicator with two colored channels based on standard deviations from High and Low of the indicator candlesJMACandle_HTF
JMACandle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters