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Indicators

JMACandle_Chl_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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JMACandle_Chl_HTF.mq5 (29.01 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
JMACandle_Chl.mq5 (21.26 KB) view
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JMACandle_Chl indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the JMACandle_Chl.ex5 indicators should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. JMACandle_Chl_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. JMACandle_Chl_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22536

SL_Breakeven SL_Breakeven

The function for moving an open position to a breakeven.

Three indicators Three indicators

The Expert Advisor is based on OHLC and three indicators: iMACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD), iStochastic (Stochastic Oscillator) and iRSI (Relative Strength Index, RSI)

JMACandle_Chl JMACandle_Chl

JMACandle indicator with two colored channels based on standard deviations from High and Low of the indicator candles

JMACandle_HTF JMACandle_HTF

JMACandle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters