CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

JMACandle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4225
Rating:
(13)
Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
JMACandle.mq5 (14.58 KB) view
JMA.mq5 (23.63 KB) view
JMACandle_HTF.mq5 (17.28 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

JMACandle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the JMACandle.ex5 indicators should be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. JMACandle_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. JMACandle_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22521

JMACandle_Chl JMACandle_Chl

JMACandle indicator with two colored channels based on standard deviations from High and Low of the indicator candles

JMACandle_Chl_HTF JMACandle_Chl_HTF

JMACandle_Chl indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

JBrainTrend1_HTF JBrainTrend1_HTF

JBrainTrend1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters

BullsBearsEyes_Vol_HTF BullsBearsEyes_Vol_HTF

BullsBearsEyes_Vol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters