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JBrainTrend1_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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JBrainTrend1 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in its input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires JMA.ex5 and JBrainTrend1.ex5 indicators for operation. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. JBrainTrend1_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22520
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