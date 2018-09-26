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Indicators

Juice - EMA deviation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Definition :

"Juice" indicator is showing if the level of standard deviation is above or bellow some desired level and, that way, it is showing if we are in a times of increased or decreased volatility

This version :

It is using EMA deviation (originally published here : EMA deviation) and since EMA deviation is "faster" then the regular standard deviation, it can produce signals a bit faster

Usage :

The indicator is not a directional indicator. Instead use to to detect times of elevated volatility and adjust your trading accordingly


PS:

Do not be confused that the EMA deviation can be negative. That is a result of using that specific calculation mode and is, for EMA deviation quite natural

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