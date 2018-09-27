Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3850
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle indicator with the ability to change the timeframe using the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to operate, the Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle.ex5 indicator must be available under <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
Fig. 1. The wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21656
Juice - EMA deviation
Juice - EMA deviationCCI JMA based with floating levels
CCI JMA based with floating levels
BrainTrend2_V2_HTF
The BrainTrend2_V2 indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using the input parameters.SilverTrend_HTF
The SilverTrend indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using the input parameters.