CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3850
Rating:
(8)
Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle.mq5 (12.13 KB) view
wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_HTF.mq5 (19.21 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle indicator with the ability to change the timeframe using the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to operate, the Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle.ex5 indicator must be available under <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. The wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. The wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21656

Juice - EMA deviation Juice - EMA deviation

Juice - EMA deviation

CCI JMA based with floating levels CCI JMA based with floating levels

CCI JMA based with floating levels

BrainTrend2_V2_HTF BrainTrend2_V2_HTF

The BrainTrend2_V2 indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using the input parameters.

SilverTrend_HTF SilverTrend_HTF

The SilverTrend indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using the input parameters.