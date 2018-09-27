The Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle indicator with the ability to change the timeframe using the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

For the indicator to operate, the Wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle.ex5 indicator must be available under <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Fig. 1. The wajdyss_Ichimoku_Candle_HTF indicator