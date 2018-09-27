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Indicators

BrainTrend2_V2_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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4643
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Published:
\MQL5\Indicators\
BrainTrend2_V2.mq5 (28.26 KB) view
BrainTrend2_V2_HTF.mq5 (19.9 KB) view
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The BrainTrend2_V2 indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)

For the indicator to work, the BrainTrend2_V2.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

The indicator is provided with the alert function and can send push and email notifications from the BrainTrend2_V2 indicator.

Fig. 1. The BrainTrend2_V2_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. The BrainTrend2_V2_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21657

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