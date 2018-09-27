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BrainTrend2_V2_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The BrainTrend2_V2 indicator with the ability to change the indicator timeframe using the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // The indicator chart period (timeframe)
For the indicator to work, the BrainTrend2_V2.ex5 indicator must be added to the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
The indicator is provided with the alert function and can send push and email notifications from the BrainTrend2_V2 indicator.
Fig. 1. The BrainTrend2_V2_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/21657
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