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CCI JMA based with floating levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Basics :
Usually CCI is calculated as using average (Simple Moving Average)
and mean deviation.
This version :
In this version, average is replaced with well known JMA (Jurik
Moving Average) instead for the smoothing phase and the deviation is
replaced with EMA deviation. The result in this one is
responsive and fast (as expected) and also it is smoother than the
original CCI (as expected). Also, instead of using fixed levels, this version is using floating levels. Floating levels are adjusted to the market volatility and that makes this version of CC even more responsive
Usage :
You can use the color changes as signals when using this indicator
CCI JMA basedMulti pass average filter
Multi pass average filter
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