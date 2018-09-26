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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CCI JMA based - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Basics :
Usually CCI is calculated as using average (Simple Moving Average)
and mean deviation.
This version :
In this version, average is replaced with well known JMA (Jurik Moving Average) instead for the smoothing phase and the deviation is
replaced with EMA deviation. The result in this one is
responsive and fast (as expected) and also it is smoother than the
original CCI (as expected).
Usage :
You can use the color changes as signals when using this indicator
Multi pass average filter
Multi pass average filterSuper smoother levels
Super smoother levels
CCI JMA based with floating levels
CCI JMA based with floating levelsJuice - EMA deviation
Juice - EMA deviation