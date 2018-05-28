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Indicators

EMA Deviation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

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By definition, the Standard Deviation (SD, also represented by the Greek letter sigma σ or the Latin letter s) is a measure that is used to quantify the amount of variation or dispersion of a set of data values. In technical analysis we usually use it to measure the level of current volatility.

Standard Deviation is based on Simple Moving Average calculation for mean value. The built-in MetaTrader 5 Standard Deviation can change that and can use one of the 4 basic types of averages for calculations. This version is not doing that. It is, instead, using the properties of EMA to calculate what can be called a new type of deviation, and since it is based on EMA, we shall call it EMA deviation.

It is similar to Standard Deviation, but on a first glance you shall notice that it is "faster" than the Standard Deviation and that makes it useful when the speed of reaction to volatility is expected from any code or trading system.

Synthetic VIX Synthetic VIX

Synthetic VIX indicates the increase or decrease of volatility and it should be used as that.

BB Stops - EMA Deviation BB Stops - EMA Deviation

This version of BB Stops changes uses EMA deviation for calculation.

End Point MA End Point MA

End Point MA indicator uses the original formula described in the "The End Point Moving Average" article with one deviation: it is made to be "faster" (i.e., to react to market changes in a faster mode than the original version).

CCI Stochastic CCI Stochastic

This is a Stochastic of CCI. When Stochastic is applied to CCI and the bounds are in the fixed 0 to 100 range, the trend assessment can be done using that fact too.