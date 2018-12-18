The trading system based on TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem indicator signals with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a channel breakthrough. Once position holding time exceeds a preset fixed limit, the position will be closed immediately:

input bool TimeTrade= true ; input uint nTime=1500;

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder. The trading system is a further development of the Exp_TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem EA code by adding the ability to hold positions for a fixed time.

The EA works on timeframes not higher than M30:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpInd_Timeframe= PERIOD_M30 ;

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. No stop loss and take profit were used.





Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2017 at EURUSD M30:





Fig. 2. Test results chart