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Indicators

TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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The indicator paints candles going beyond the TimeZonePivots channel. Candlesticks outside the channel limits are marked with color according to the trend. Candlesticks with the trend have bright fill color, ones against the trend - dark fill color.

Fig. 1. TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem

Fig. 1. TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22407

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