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TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The indicator paints candles going beyond the TimeZonePivots channel. Candlesticks outside the channel limits are marked with color according to the trend. Candlesticks with the trend have bright fill color, ones against the trend - dark fill color.
Fig. 1. TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22407
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