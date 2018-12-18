The trading system based on the signals of the TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a channel breakthrough.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

The EA works on timeframes not higher than H1:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpInd_Timeframe= PERIOD_H1 ;

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below.





Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Test results for 2017 at EURUSD H1:





Fig. 2. Test results chart