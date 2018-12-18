CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5298
Rating:
(18)
Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (237.01 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem.mq5 (23.32 KB) view
Exp_TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem.mq5 (12.32 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The trading system based on the signals of the TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a channel breakthrough.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

The EA works on timeframes not higher than H1:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpInd_Timeframe=PERIOD_H1; // TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem indicator timeframe

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Test results for 2017 at EURUSD H1:

Fig. 2. Test results chart

Fig. 2. Test results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22429

Heiken_Ashi_Zone_Trade Heiken_Ashi_Zone_Trade

Heiken Ashi Zone Trade indicator

Internal_Strength Internal_Strength

Internal Strength indicator

XWPR_Histogram_Vol_HTF XWPR_Histogram_Vol_HTF

XWPR_Histogram_Vol indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters

XWPR_Histogram_Vol XWPR_Histogram_Vol

WPR_Histogram_Vol indicator with additional averaging of the resulting histogram