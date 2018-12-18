CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3343
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
Exp_XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct.mq5 (15.51 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (237.01 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct.mq5 (30.86 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The trading system based on the signals of the XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct indicator. Trading signals are formed when a bar closes if the histogram direction has changed (which is displayed by five-pointed stars changing their color).

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled XWPR_Histogram_Vol_Direct.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below.


Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2017 on EURJPY H4:

 Fig. 2. Test results chart

Fig. 2. Test results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22481

Exp_VortexIndicator_Duplex Exp_VortexIndicator_Duplex

Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of the VortexIndicator indicator, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor

Exp_ColorMETRO_Duplex Exp_ColorMETRO_Duplex

Two identical trading systems (for long and short positions) based on the signals of the ColorMETRO indicator, which can be configured in different ways within one Expert Advisor

Exp_XWPR_Histogram_Vol Exp_XWPR_Histogram_Vol

Trading system based on XWPR_Histogram_Vol indicator signals

Exp_TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem_Tm_Plus Exp_TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem_Tm_Plus

The trading system based on TimeZonePivotsOpenSystem indicator signals with the possibility to set a fixed position holding time