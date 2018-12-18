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Experts

Exp_Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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3962
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Published:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (121.8 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System.mq5 (45.9 KB) view
Exp_Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System.mq5 (12.85 KB) view
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The trading system based on the signals of the Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a channel breakthrough.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

The EA works on timeframes not higher than M30:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpInd_Timeframe=PERIOD_M30;//Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System indicator timeframe

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2017 on EURJPY M30:

Fig. 2. Test results chart


Fig. 2. Test results chart


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22477

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