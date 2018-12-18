The trading system based on the signals of the Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a channel breakthrough.

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

The EA works on timeframes not higher than M30:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpInd_Timeframe= PERIOD_M30 ;

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below.





Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2017 on EURJPY M30:





Fig. 2. Test results chart



