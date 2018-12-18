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Exp_Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The trading system based on the signals of the Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a channel breakthrough.
For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.
The EA works on timeframes not higher than M30:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES InpInd_Timeframe=PERIOD_M30;//Hans_Indicator_Cloud_System indicator timeframe
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below.
Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart
Testing results for 2017 on EURJPY M30:
Fig. 2. Test results chart
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22477
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