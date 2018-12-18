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Exp_XWPR_Histogram_Vol - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Nikolay Kositsin

Nikolay Kositsin

4.4 (23)
В мире, которым правят судебные приставы, не бывает и не может быть в принципе бесплатных интернет-нянек!!!
23 products 7 articles 3560 codes 4 topics 950 comments
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Exp_XWPR_Histogram_Vol.mq5 (18.49 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
SmoothAlgorithms.mqh (130.2 KB) view
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (237.01 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
XWPR_Histogram_Vol.mq5 (27.2 KB) view
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The trading system based on the signals of the XWPR_Histogram_Vol indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is breakthrough of an overbought/oversold level. Since there are two levels, each of the levels has its own position with its own magic number and size for a breakthrough:

input uint Magic1=555;            //Magic number for normal signal orders
input uint Magic2=777;            //Magic number for strong signal orders
input double MM1=0.1;             //Share of financial resources from the deposit in a trade (normal signal)
input double MM2=0.2;             //Share of financial resources from the deposit in a trade (strong signal)

For the generated EA to operate correctly, the compiled XWPR_Histogram_Vol.ex5 indicator file should be available in the <terminal_data_directory>\MQL5\Indicators folder.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Fig. 1. Examples of trades on the chart

Testing results for 2017 on EURJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Test results chart

Fig. 2. Test results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22480

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