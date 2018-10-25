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Indicators

AhrensMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
AhrensMA.mq5 (6.22 KB) view
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Ahrens Moving Average is an indicator developed by Richard D. Ahrens.
The indicator was described in the article “Build A Better Moving Average” in the magazine "Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities" (October 2013).

It has one configurable parameter:

  • Period - calculation period

Calculation:

AHRMA = PrevAHRMA + ((MedianPrice-MedianMA)/Period)

where:

MedianMA = (PrevAHRMA + AHRMA[Period]) / 2.0
MedianPrice = (High + Low) / 2.0

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22369

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