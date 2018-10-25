Volatility Stop indicator is a stop level by volatility based on the article "10 Selling Tips" by Thomas Bulkowski.

It has two configurable parameters:

Calculation: VS = Multiplier * HiLoAvg / Close where:

HiLoAvg = MAH - MAL MAH - SMA(High,Period) MAL - SMA(Low, Period)

It can be used with the Volatility Stop Oscillator indicator.

By default, the indicator line is displayed below the price (Multiplier = 2):

To draw a line above the price, you should enter a negative coefficient value (Multiplier = -2):





The indicator can also be used to create a volatility channel by applying two indicators with different Multiplier values to a chart. For example, you may use 0.618 for the lower line and -0.618 - for the upper one and trade when the lines of the obtained channel are broken.



