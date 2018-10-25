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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Average_True_Range_Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Average True Range Bands indicator displays bands on the true average range.
It has four inputs:
- ATR period - ATR calculation period
- Deviation - deviation (bands channel width)
- Calculating mode
- Close - by Close price
- High/Low - by High/Low prices
- Show deviation line
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22371
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Two independent trading systems using Skyscraper_Fix and ColorAML indicators within a single EA with an ability to change the volume of a forthcoming trade depending on the results of the previous trades for this trading systemSkyscraper_Fix_Cld_HTF
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