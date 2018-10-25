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Indicators

Average_True_Range_Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Average True Range Bands indicator displays bands on the true average range.

It has four inputs:

  • ATR period - ATR calculation period
  • Deviation - deviation (bands channel width)
  • Calculating mode
    • Close - by Close price
    • High/Low - by High/Low prices
  • Show deviation line



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22371

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