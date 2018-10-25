Volatility indicator based on the article 10 Selling Tips by Thomas Bulkowski.

It has two configurable parameters:

Period - calculation period

- calculation period Multiplier - ratio of the line deviation from the price

Calculation: VSO = Multiplier * Avg / Close where: Avg = SMA(High,Period) - SMA(Low,Period)

It can be used with the Volatility Stop indicator.

Fig. 1. Volatility Stop oscillator





Fig. 2. Volatility Stop oscillator + Volatility Stop



