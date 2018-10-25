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Volatility_Stop_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Volatility indicator based on the article 10 Selling Tips by Thomas Bulkowski.
It has two configurable parameters:
- Period - calculation period
- Multiplier - ratio of the line deviation from the price
Calculation:
VSO = Multiplier * Avg / Close
where:
Avg = SMA(High,Period) - SMA(Low,Period)
It can be used with the Volatility Stop indicator.
Fig. 1. Volatility Stop oscillator
Fig. 2. Volatility Stop oscillator + Volatility Stop
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22368
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