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Indicators

Volatility_Stop_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Volatility indicator based on the article 10 Selling Tips by Thomas Bulkowski.

It has two configurable parameters:

  • Period - calculation period
  • Multiplier - ratio of the line deviation from the price

Calculation:

VSO = Multiplier * Avg / Close

where:

Avg = SMA(High,Period) - SMA(Low,Period)

It can be used with the Volatility Stop indicator.

Fig. 1. Volatility Stop oscillator


Fig. 2. Volatility Stop oscillator + Volatility Stop


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22368

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