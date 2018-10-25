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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AhrensMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Ahrens Moving Average Convergence Divergence is an MACD based on Ahrens Moving Average.
The indicator has three input parameters:
- Fast Ahrens MA period - fast Ahrens MA period
- Slow Ahrens MA period - slow Ahrens MA period
- Signal line period
To calculate the indicator, the presence of Ahrens MA is not necessary - the Ahrens MA moving average is calculated by the indicator itself.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22370
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