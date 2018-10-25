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Indicators

AhrensMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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Published:
AhrensMACD.mq5 (11.47 KB) view
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Ahrens Moving Average Convergence Divergence is an MACD based on Ahrens Moving Average.

The indicator has three input parameters:

  • Fast Ahrens MA period - fast Ahrens MA period
  • Slow Ahrens MA period - slow Ahrens MA period
  • Signal line period

To calculate the indicator, the presence of Ahrens MA is not necessary - the Ahrens MA moving average is calculated by the indicator itself.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22370

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